Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $31,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 256.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNF opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

