Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $32,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

COLD opened at $23.41 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

