Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $24,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,364,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.