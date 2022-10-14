Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $30,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

Shares of CCK opened at $83.10 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.48 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

