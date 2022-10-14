Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $28,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 228,355 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $15,679,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $110.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $111.09.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.