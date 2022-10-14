Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $29,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 244,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 137,435 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.