Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742,181 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $23,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. American Trust acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OFC stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.64.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.