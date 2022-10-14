Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.31 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in RPM International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 4,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in RPM International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in RPM International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $92.18 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.41%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,178 shares of company stock valued at $549,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

