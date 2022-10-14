Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.70 Million Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after acquiring an additional 577,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFII. TheStreet cut shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

TFI International Stock Up 1.1 %

TFI International stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

