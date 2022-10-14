Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.42 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,096,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $134.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

