Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,363,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equitable by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after buying an additional 419,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equitable by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,798,000 after buying an additional 575,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,743,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 471,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

