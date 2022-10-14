Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.94 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $28,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,791,000 after acquiring an additional 266,859 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in American Financial Group by 235.9% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 190,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 133,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,981,000 after acquiring an additional 104,378 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,180,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

