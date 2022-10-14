Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.03 Million Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,839,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,808 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $29,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $8,507,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,209,000 after purchasing an additional 87,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

