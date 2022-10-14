Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.26 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,941 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $29,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $5,893,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.32 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

