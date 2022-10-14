Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.21 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $30,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in F5 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 Price Performance

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $962,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.10. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.