Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.87 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $30,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.