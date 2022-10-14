Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.35 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $32,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $394.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.42 and a 12-month high of $798.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.