Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.99 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $32,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

