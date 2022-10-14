Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.83 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $33,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $842.89 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $841.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $838.18.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

