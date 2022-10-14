Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,014,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $29,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $30.72 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.