Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,077 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $29,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,316.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,316.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,994 shares of company stock worth $3,137,837 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

