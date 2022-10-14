Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $24,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 3,669.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after buying an additional 1,676,966 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 8.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $220,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $6,094,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.