Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after buying an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.83.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed Price Performance

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $258.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.16 and a 200-day moving average of $270.44.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.