Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $32,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 61,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $381.97.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

