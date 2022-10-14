Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $32,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

