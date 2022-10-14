Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $32,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Vistra by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 850,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 46,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vistra by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -29.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

