Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $33.45 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 560,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Targa Resources by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 2.37. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.