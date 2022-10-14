Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,001 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $25,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 137,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2,085.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

