Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $185,605,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $153.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $141.30 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

