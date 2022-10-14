Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $26,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,678,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,130,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,896,000 after buying an additional 69,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,131,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,449,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,916,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

