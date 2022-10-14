Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,131 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $32,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $73.49 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $68,176.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

