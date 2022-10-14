Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,122 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock worth $2,987,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

Shares of NBIX opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $113.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,013.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

