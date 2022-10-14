Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 430,843 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $28,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 777,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.