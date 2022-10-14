Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,502 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $29,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $238.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $424.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average is $265.68.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.30.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.