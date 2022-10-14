Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 320,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. TenCore Partners LP lifted its stake in monday.com by 52.8% in the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 254,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.50. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. monday.com’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

