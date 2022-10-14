Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,012,000 after buying an additional 676,015 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,877,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 156,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

FATE opened at $21.45 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.