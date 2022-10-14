Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $23,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $130.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $133.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.07). Credicorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

