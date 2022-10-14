Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $30,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 341.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $404.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.80.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

