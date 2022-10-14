Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $30,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

CCEP stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

