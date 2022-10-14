Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 167,122 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $29,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Qorvo by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,362,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Qorvo by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,217,000 after acquiring an additional 754,228 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Qorvo Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average of $101.62. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

