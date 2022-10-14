Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,974 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,974 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.