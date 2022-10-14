Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 450,891 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

