Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,117 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $30,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $60,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.7 %

Black Knight stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

