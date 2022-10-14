TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $800,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,903.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,819 shares of company stock worth $3,100,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

