Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TFX opened at $193.30 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $381.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.64.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

