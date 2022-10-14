Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 222 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,419,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,829,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $16,506,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

