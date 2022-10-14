The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

