The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

Shares of COO opened at $255.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $435.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

