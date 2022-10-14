The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426,489 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

