The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 3,615 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $55,996.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,398,640 shares in the company, valued at $37,154,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 33,484 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $514,314.24.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 26,331 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $422,085.93.

On Monday, September 26th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 60,000 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $947,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 28,506 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $457,236.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $509,382.81.

JYNT stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $237.74 million, a PE ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Joint by 455.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Joint by 700.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

